502 Dead in Six Years: Assam's Human-Elephant Conflict Crisis Deepens

Assam has recorded 502 human deaths due to elephant attacks over six years — from 2019-20 to 2024-25 — making it the fourth most affected state in India in terms of human-elephant conflict fatalities, according to official data.

The numbers tell a grim story: far from improving, the situation has been getting worse year on year, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the state's response.

Fatalities Rising Despite Mitigation Efforts

The Assam Forest Department has maintained that it has been actively implementing measures to reduce human-elephant conflict (HEC). But the data contradicts that claim.

Human fatalities stood at 75 in 2019-20. By 2024-25, that figure had risen to 119 — a 59 per cent increase over six years.

The year-wise breakdown shows little consistency in any downward trend: 91 deaths in 2020-21, 63 in 2021-22, 80 in 2022-23, and 74 in 2023-24, before the sharp spike to 119 in the most recent year.

Also Read: TEZPUR: Gajamitra scheme reduces human-elephant conflict in Sonitpur