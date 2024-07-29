Assam: Body of a young girl from Silchar found in Delhi

A Correspondent

Silchar: The body of Sneha Nath Chowdhury, a young lady from Silchar, was found in a flat in Delhi on Saturday. The police arrested Raj Karmakar, the boyfriend of Sneha.Raj had reportedly confessed his crime. Sources said Raj was found missing from his residence in Silchar since July 25.

Sneha Nath Chowdhury, a gym trainer, was residing in a flat at Pachanpura colony in South Delhi. Earlier in Silchar, she worked in a gym too. Sneha and Raj have been in love for the last few years. However, Raj, in his confession to the police, said Sneha was recently in a relationship with another man in Delhi, and that made him furious. Raj, in a desperate mood, rushed to Delhi to face Sneha. Both had a heated argument that led to fighting, and finally Raj stabbed her with a sharp weapon. Sneha died instantly. Later, police arrived at the spot and found Raj there with wounds in his body. Raj had reportedly admitted that he had murdered Sneha because she had ditched him.

