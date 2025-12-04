Assam: Body of Kolkata man found in Murphulani Tea estate bungalow

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Sensation prevailed after a body was recovered on Wednesday from the bungalow of Mosid Ahmed, the Social Development Officer of Murphulani tea estate in Golaghat district. The body was found in the morning, lying on the bed. The bungalow's caretaker witnessed it and informed the garden authorities.

The deceased, identified as Soumitra Indu from Kolkata, had come to the tea estate office for work on Monday. Meanwhile, Bogijan police arrived at the spot and started an investigation. The body has been sent to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

