Man Found Dead in Golaghat’s Murphuloni Tea Estate

Golaghat: A shocking incident has come to light at the Murphuloni Tea Estate, Golaghat, where the body of a man was found inside the bungalow of Welfare officer Mosid Ahmed, early this morning. The deceased was discovered lying on his bed by the estate’s security guard, who immediately alerted the garden authorities.

According to estate officials, the officer had arrived at the tea garden on Wednesday for official work. The deceased has been identified as Saumitra Indu, a resident of Kolkata. His sudden and unexplained death has created concern and confusion among estate employees and local residents.

"His health has not been well since yesterday. We took possible care of him, and today morning when we went to wake him up at 7:00 AM for his work, we found him lying dead," the tea estate security said.

Soon after the information was received, a team from Bogijan Police Station reached the bungalow and began a preliminary investigation. The police have not found any visible signs of foul play so far, but they have stated that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

The body has been sent to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Authorities are awaiting medical findings to determine what led to the sudden death of the individual.