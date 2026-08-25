Assam: Body of missing youth Manoj Chetry recovered from Brahmaputra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The body of one Manoj Chetry, a resident of Dipatola under Jamuguri police station, was recovered from an island of the Brahmaputra river in a joint search operation conducted by NDRF and SDRF on Monday.

According to information, Manoj, a 27-year-old youth, had gone out on August 21 and didn’t return home till evening. The family members tried to locate his whereabouts, but in vain. The scooty used by Manoj, his slippers, a chain, and a money purse were spotted on the guide embankment located in the eastern part of Chowkighat bridge, the second bridge on Jiya Bharali river on Sunday. Accordingly, the SDRF team, in association with Jamuguri police, conducted a search operation in the adjoining areas of the river but in vain. The body was recovered from an island of the Brahmaputra river near the Kalia Bhomora bridge on Monday.

Manoj Chetry was former General Secretary of the students’ union of THB College. He was associated with many socio-cultural and literary organisations of the greater area. He was also an active member of Naduar BJP. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika reached the site upon receiving the news.

Representatives of various organisations and individuals expressed deep condolences on his untimely demise. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the greater Naduar area.

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