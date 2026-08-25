25 people, including pregnant woman, rescued as flash floods batter Agartala; NDRF, SDRF spearhead relief

AGARTALA: A 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 25 people, including a pregnant woman, from flood-affected areas of Agartala following heavy rainfall and shifted them to a safe location.

Inspector Ajeet Kumar said the 30-member team was also engaged in clearing a highway blocked by a fallen tree and was equipped with water rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and medical first responder equipment.

"During the operation, we rescued a total of 25 people, including a pregnant woman, and moved them to a safe location. Road clearance work is also currently underway here; a tree had fallen due to the heavy rain, obstructing the highway... Our team consists of 30 personnel... We are fully equipped with all disaster-related gear - such as WRO (Water Rescue Operations equipment) tools, CSSR (Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue) tools, and MFR (Medical First Responder) equipment - and are fully prepared to carry out any operation," he told ANI.

The Sub-Divisional Administration, Police, NDRF and SDRF personnel are carrying out relief, rescue and assistance operations in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited several flood-affected areas in Agartala to assess the situation and take stock of the condition of people affected by the flooding.

The Chief Minister also visited relief camps where several flood-hit families have taken shelter. He interacted with the affected residents, enquired about their well-being and reviewed the facilities and assistance being provided to them.

Chief Minister Saha assured the affected people that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to provide relief and support to those impacted by the floods.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met with displaced residents taking shelter at the relief camp set up in Vivekananda School at Bardowali, taking stock of their well-being and assuring them of comprehensive administrative assistance.

Addressing the situation on the ground, CM Manik Saha posted on X: "Visited the flood-affected areas near Ashram Chowmuhani in West Tripura district following the incessant rainfall. I also met people taking shelter at Vivekananda School in Bardowali and took stock of their situation, assuring them of all necessary administrative assistance."

"During this difficult time, the administration is working tirelessly to stand by the people, ensure their safety, and provide all necessary support and relief," the Chief Minister added.

Flash floods and severe waterlogging were reported in several areas of Agartala district, following heavy rainfall. The Sub-Divisional Administration, Police, NDRF, and SDRF personnel are actively engaged in relief, rescue, and assistance operations. (ANI)

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