Assam: Body of Woman Missing From Jorhat Found in Jharkhand

Jorhat: A women who had gone missing from Jorhat in Assam was found dead in Jharkhand. She had gone missing more than a month before from the state.

The body of a woman who had gone missing from Jorhat was found near a railway line in Jharkhand. She had been missing since August 12. The body was recovered by the Jharkhand police a month ago, but they only informed the Jorhat police about it recently. The body of a missing woman from Jorhat was found near a railway line in Jharkhand.

Malvika Bora, the wife of Bhaiman Bora and mother of two, had left home on August 12 to withdraw money from Kharagrua village under the Pulibar police station in Jorhat. Since then, the woman had been missing. Notably, she does not use a mobile phone. Interestingly, on Wednesday, the Jharkhand police received information from the Jorhat police that the woman’s body had been found near the railway track on August 15.

A bank passbook and a train ticket from Mariani to Delhi were found in her bag. The circumstances surrounding her death remain mysterious, as the body was reported recovered on August 15. Questions arise about who abducted a woman unfamiliar with Jorhat town and who paid Rs 7,500 for the train ticket. Authorities suspect that a human trafficker may be involved in the crime. In the meantime, the woman’s sons, daughter, and husband are in deep grief. Villagers are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Recently, a 12-year-old child has gone missing in Guwahati. Despite reporting the incident to the local police the parents of the child have not received any information. The child named Manjit Pegu had gone missing from the Forest Gate locality in Lokhara of Guwahati. He had reportedly gone out to buy biscuits from a nearby shop in the evening and failed to return home ever since. The incident took place at arround 4:30 PM on August 31 and the family members registered an FIR regarding their missing child on the next day, that is on September 1. The FIR was given at the Garchuk Police Station of Guwahati