Assam: Body of young woman recovered at Kakochang waterfall

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The body of a young woman was recovered on Sunday from Kakochang waterfall, located on the Bokakhat–Karbi Anglong border.

According to reports, local residents noticed the body floating in the deep water of the waterfall and immediately informed the Dolamora police. Police personnel reached the spot, recovered the body, and initiated the necessary legal procedures. As of now, the identity of the young woman has not yet been established.

