Assam: Bogapani Tea Estate awaits MIP report in fake qualification row

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DIGBOI: The alleged fake qualification controversy involving a long-serving pharmacist at Bogapani Tea Estate in Digboi has reached a crucial stage, with the Medical Inspector of Plantations (MIP) report expected to determine the company's next course of action.

Estate management confirmed that pharmacist Kameswar Kalita has resigned but said no final decision will be taken until the MIP submits its findings. The report, expected within the next few days, will be forwarded to the company's higher authorities for further action, the Deputy Manager told The Sentinel.

According to the Deputy Manager, a section of tea garden workers has appealed for Kalita's continuation in service, citing his long association with the estate hospital and his rapport with the local community.

The controversy began after the management received a written complaint alleging discrepancies in Kalita's educational and professional qualifications. A verification process was subsequently launched. During a recent inspection, a senior hospital official reportedly found that the registration number earlier submitted by Kalita as a rural pharmacist did not match the registration number he is currently claiming. Verification of his credentials is still underway.

Kalita admitted that questions had been raised over his qualifications and said he resigned before the management or authorities could initiate legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh District Unit of the Assam Registered Pharmacists' Association (ARPA) has urged the estate management to verify the qualifications and registration status of all three pharmacists employed at the company's hospital to ensure transparency and accountability.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Garden Superintendent were unsuccessful.

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