Maskara Tea Estate Workers Halt Road Construction Amid Fresh Protests in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Despite the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA)'s vehement protest against the road planned through the Maskara tea estate to connect the Sivasagar Medical College & Hospital to the highway, the construction reportedly began on Tuesday.

This was met with immediate protest by the tea garden workers who reached the site and stopped the construction work.

The road has been an issue of contention with the tea tribe community of the area questioning the need for a road through the tea estate.

ATTSA Demow branch leaders and the locals reached the construction site and declared that no road would be allowed in the tea garden. They had earlier protested the eviction drive being carried out at the place for land acquisition for the purpose of constructing the road.

Following Tuesday's protest, officials of Demow Revenue Circle Office, Demow police, and the owner of Maskara tea estate also reached the area.

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