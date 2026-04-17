Assam: ‘Bohaagi Adda–1433’ held on the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: On the occasion of Rongali Bihu and the New Year, the cultural and social organization, ‘Nrittyangan’ of Dhubri, continuing its two-year tradition, organized a grand cultural event titled ‘Bohaagi Adda–1433.’ This unique programme was held on April 15 at 3 pm aboard the passenger vessel MV Pratima, floating amidst the breathtaking beauty of the mighty Brahmaputra.

The chief guest for the occasion was Dr Bimal Oswal, Commissioner, Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services.

Explaining the objective of the event, the President of Nrittyangan, Dr Pratima Niyogi, stated that the primary aim of ‘Bohaagi Adda’ was to bring the aesthetic beauty of Dhubri into the tourism map of Assam, thereby promoting the development of tourism in this historic and mythological town.

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