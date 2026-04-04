Brahmaputra Embankment Project Near Kaziranga Stalls Midway as ADB Funds Run Out

An ambitious project to strengthen the main Brahmaputra embankment near Kaziranga — considered the backbone of Bokakhat's agricultural economy and a vital flood barrier for the northern region — has been left incomplete after construction ground to a halt midway through its execution.
The Water Resources Department had initiated work to rebuild and reinforce the embankment stretching from Nikarighat to Japoripathar via Dhansirimukh, up to the western boundary of Kaziranga National Park, using paver blocks. The total length of the embankment covers 10.25 kilometres.
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The Bokakhat Water Resources Department had received substantial financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank to carry out the construction, which began approximately two years ago.
However, work has now been halted at Tamulipathar after the ADB funds were exhausted, leaving a significant stretch of the embankment unfinished and the surrounding agricultural communities exposed to flood risk.
To complete the remaining portion of the embankment, the department has prepared a fresh project proposal worth Rs 22 crore, which has been submitted to the government for approval.