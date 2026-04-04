Brahmaputra Embankment Project Near Kaziranga Stalls Midway as ADB Funds Run Out

An ambitious project to strengthen the main Brahmaputra embankment near Kaziranga — considered the backbone of Bokakhat's agricultural economy and a vital flood barrier for the northern region — has been left incomplete after construction ground to a halt midway through its execution.

The Water Resources Department had initiated work to rebuild and reinforce the embankment stretching from Nikarighat to Japoripathar via Dhansirimukh, up to the western boundary of Kaziranga National Park, using paver blocks. The total length of the embankment covers 10.25 kilometres.

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