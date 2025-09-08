Assam: Bokakhat District Employees’ Council biennial conference held

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 8th biennial conference of the Bokakhat District Employees’ Council, under the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, was held on Sunday at the auditorium of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School.

In the morning, the flag was hoisted by Atul Bori, President of the Bokakhat District Employees’ Council and a tree plantation programme was carried out by Heramba Baruah and Nibedita Tanti. Floral tributes were then offered by retired Headmaster Biren Gogoi. The representative meeting, chaired by President Atul Bori, was inaugurated by retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Mohen Saikia.

In the representative meeting, a 41-member Bokakhat District Employees’ Council was formed with the following office bearers: President Atul Bori,vice-presidents Prafulla Pujari, Bogai Chinte, Ashim Bora, Gitanjali Kalita, Prashanta Pratim Pathak, and Paban Kalita, Secretary Rupjyoti Bharali, joint secretaries Surajit Bori, Pranjal Saikia, Gautam Tanti, and Rantu Saikia, organizational secretaries Jatin Loing, Pranjal Hazarika, Ram Nivas Sahu, Tilak Das, and Nupur Bora. Following the representative meeting, an open session was also held under the chairmanship of President Atul Bori.

Also Read: Assam: Biennial conference of Naduar Nagarik Mancha held

Also Watch: