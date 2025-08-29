Assam News

Assam: Biennial conference of Naduar Nagarik Mancha held

Naduar Nagarik Mancha held its biennial conference & foundation day at Kusumtola, attended by MLA Padma Hazarika & officials, lauding its social work.
Naduar Nagarik Mancha
A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The biennial conference and the foundation day of Naduar Nagarik Mancha were held at the conference hall of Bahumukhi Bhawan located at Kusumtola here with Jagat Saikia, President of Naduar Nagarik Mancha, in the chair on Wednesday. Representatives from Chilabandha, Mudadol, Nagsankar, and Chariduwar mouzas attended the programme. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika attended the conference as a chief guest. He lauded the initiative undertaken by the mancha in resolving various social issues related to the greater Naduar area. CDC Manash Hazarika of Naduar Co-district Commissioners Office attended the programme as distinguished guest.

The biennial conference was attended by Bhaba Goswami, President of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Nitumani Bora, besides other dignitaries. Mintu Nath, Secretary of Naduar Nagarik Mancha, read out the annual report while Minku Kalita conducted the proceedings.

