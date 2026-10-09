Assam: Bokakhat police arrested Jonmoni Pegu in connection with bodybuilder Debojit Pegu incident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bokakhat police have arrested Jonmoni Pegu of Balijan village in connection with the incident involving Bokakhat bodybuilder Debojit Pegu, who is currently undergoing treatment after suffering burn injuries. She was produced before the Bokakhat court and sent to judicial custody.

On Tuesday night, Debojit Pegu allegedly suffered burn injuries under mysterious circumstances at Jonmoni Pegu’s residence in Balijan village. Residents of Balijan rescued Debajit after reportedly finding him emerging from the young woman’s house with his body on fire and brought him to the Bokakhat Civil Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at Dibrugarh Medical College & Hospital.

Following the incident, Debojit Pegu’s family from Dhowati village lodged an FIR at Bokakhat police station against Jonmoni Pegu and her mother, Hemlata Pegu. Based on the FIR, Bokakhat police registered a case and arrested Jonmoni Pegu. Debojit Pegu’s father, Khagen Pegu, and other family members have alleged that Jonmoni Pegu and her mother, Hemlata Pegu, deliberately poured petrol on Debajit and set him on fire as part of a planned act.

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