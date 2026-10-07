Assam: Mr Asia-winning bodybuilder sustains burn injuries in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a sensational incident in Bokakhat, Devajit Pegu, who had brought pride to Assam and Bokakhat by winning the ‘Mr Asia’ title in bodybuilding, sustained burn injuries. The incident created a tense situation at Bokakhat police station on Monday night.

According to a complaint lodged by Devajit Pegu’s family, the incident was allegedly carried out by the family of a young woman from Amtenga Balijan in Bokakhat.

Devajit Pegu, who won the Mr Asia title in 2024, is currently working as a trainer at a bodybuilding centre in Bokakhat and is also actively involved in bodybuilding himself. Devajit, a resident of Dhuwaati village in Bokakhat and a father of two children, had reportedly developed a relationship with a young woman who was training at the same bodybuilding centre several months ago, according to his family.

Following a complaint lodged at Bokakhat police station by his wife and family regarding the relationship, the police summoned both Devajit and the young woman to the police station and advised them to discontinue the relationship.

On Monday night, Devajit reportedly went to the young woman’s residence at Amtenga, where he sustained burn injuries. He was immediately taken to Bokakhat Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital, where he received preliminary treatment before being referred to Jorhat for advanced medical care.

Devajit’s wife and family members have alleged that the young woman was involved in the incident with the intention to kill him.

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