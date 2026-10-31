Assam: Bokakhat Releases ‘Smriti Xapura’ in Memory of Prabhat Sharma

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BOKAKHAT: A commemorative publication titled ‘Smriti Xapura’ (Memories), dedicated to the memory of late Prabhat Sharma, was formally released today on the solemn occasion of his Adya Shraddha (first death anniversary rites).

Late Prabhat Sharma was the founding organising secretary of the Bokakhat District Committee of the Assam Sattra Mahasabha and the secretary of the Kuruwabahi Regional Brahmin Society under the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Brahmin Society.

The commemorative volume, edited by Amulya Deka, was formally released by social worker Ankur Barthakur, secretary of the Bokakhat District Committee of the Assam Sattra Mahasabha, secretary of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Brahmin Society and president of the voluntary organisation GRASS. Speaking at a meeting held after the release of the publication, Ankur Barthakur made an important announcement. He stated that, to preserve the contributions, ideals and commitment of late Prabhat Sharma towards society, the Bokakhat District Committee of the Assam Sattra Mahasabha and the Sub-Divisional Brahmin Society would jointly institute an annual award in his memory.

Every year, the award, named the ‘Prabhat Sharma Memorial Award’, will be conferred upon a distinguished individual selected for their selfless contribution to society. The initiative aims to keep his ideals and spirit of dedication alive among future generations.

The solemn programme was attended by Arun Sharma, president of the Sub-Divisional Brahmin Society and working president of the Bokakhat District Committee of the Assam Sattra Mahasabha, and Chitranjan Goswami, vice-president of both organisations.

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