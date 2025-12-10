Assam: Bokakhat resident passes away suddenly at workplace in Bengaluru

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Shadananda (Dipon) Bora (55 years), a resident of Badulipar Bholaguri in Golaghat district, who was working in Bengaluru, passed away suddenly on Sunday night at his workplace. It is noteworthy that before leaving for his job about a year ago, the Late Bora was an employee of Rangamati Cooperative Society Limited. Earlier, this enterprising individual was associated with the hotel business for a long time.

Bora was actively involved with various local organizations such as the Bholaguri Sports Association and Bholaguri Lachit Club, and had made significant contributions to society. According to family sources, his mortal remains are expected to reach his residence on Tuesday.

