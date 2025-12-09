Distinguished social worker Alhaz Nawab Mofizur Rahman passes away at 69

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A resident of Nazira town’s Ward No. 8 and a veteran social worker Alhaz Nawab Mofizur Rahman (69 years) passed away unexpectedly at Nazira ONGC hospital at 10:45 pm on December 7. As soon as news of the retired ONGC officer’s death spread, countless admirers, regardless of religion or caste, gathered at his residence.

He had participated in a religious ceremony during the day, and after returning from a wedding function held at the Nazira Gaushala Marriage Hall in the evening, he tragically succumbed shortly after.

At the time of his death, Rahman served as the President of the Nazira Sadar Masjid Jamaat and Secretary of the newly-established Hafizi Muktab of Nazira. He was the ex-Secretary of the Nazira Eidgah-Janaza and Kabarstan Committee, Assistant Secretary of the Nazira MC Club, and was associated with various other organizations and institutions. His passing cast a shadow of grief over the entire town. His Janaza (funeral prayer) was held on Monday at 5:00 pm at the Nazira Eidgah Janaza Griha, attended by several of his well-wishers. He is survived by two sons, daughters-in-law, and many relatives. His wife had passed away just two months prior.

