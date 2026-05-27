Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Team Inspects Maibang CHC and School Infrastructure Projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MAIBANG: A team led by CEM Debolal Gorlosa, along with the Chairman of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Mohet Hojai, Executive Member Probita Johori, and others, visited the Maibang Community Health Centre (CHC) on Tuesday to review the cleanliness, healthcare facilities, and overall functioning of the institution. During the inspection, the delegation interacted with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff and emphasised the need for maintaining hygiene, discipline, and dedicated service for the well-being of the people. Later, the team inspected the ongoing construction work of the PM Shri Maibang Higher Secondary School Science Block building.

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