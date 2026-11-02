Assam: Boko-Chhaygaon police recover suspected heroin at Mahtoli Bazar

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Boko-Chhaygaon police recovered suspected heroin and seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone and other items during a late-night operation at Mahtoli Bazar under Sontoli Outpost in Kamrup district on Thursday.

According to police sources, a team led by SI Hirakjyoti Mudoi, In-charge of Sontoli Police Outpost, reached the spot around 10.45 pm following information about a road accident. Police found a Pulsar 180 motorcycle (AS01BL2707), which had reportedly crashed after its rider lost control while travelling at high speed.

During a search, the rider, identified as Jel Hoque (24), a resident of Goroimari Bilorjan, was found carrying a white bag containing suspected contraband.

Police recovered 40 grams gross and 11 grams net of suspected heroin, along with 99 empty plastic vials, liquor bottles, a beer can, a mobile phone and the motorcycle.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of APS Jankishore Gogoi, Co-District SP, Boko-Chhaygaon.

Also Read: Assam: Nazira observes National Unity Day