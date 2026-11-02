Assam: Nazira observes National Unity Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Sub-District Administration observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) on october 31, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On the occasion, officers and employees of the Nazira Co-District Administration took the National Unity Day pledge, reaffirming their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation, as well as safeguarding national unity and solidarity.

Assistant Commissioner Portia Khanikar administered the National Unity Day pledge to the officers and employees present at the programme.

The observance highlighted the importance of national integration, unity and collective responsibility in strengthening the nation's integrity and harmony.

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