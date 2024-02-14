Assam: Boko Police take out bike rally for road safety awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

Boko: The country is celebrating National Road Safety Awareness Month from January 15 to February 14 this year. On this occasion, road safety awareness month was marked by a bike rally organised by Boko police station on Tuesday at Boko. The rally was inaugurated by Boko Police Station Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath at 11 a.m. from Boko Police Station premises. The rally has covered around 20 kilometres through NH-17. In the rally, various organisations, including the South-West Kamrup District AASU, the Boko Regional Unit of ARSU, the Boko Press Club, the Bagai Cultural Organisation, and local people with hundreds of bikes and scooters, took part. The rally was conducted through mikeing to encourage the locals to follow the rules and regulations of road safety, and various banners were used to spread awareness about road safety. OC Boko PS Phanindra Nath said that the Government of India has called for the celebration of Road Safety Awareness Month everywhere to prevent road accidents. He also explained in detail what happens when you drive under the influence of alcohol and why the risk of accidents increases.

