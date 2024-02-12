Dhubri Marathon 2024 organized with a message to create awareness on road safety

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The Dhubri Marathon 2024 was jointly organised by Dhubri District Administration and Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Sunday for distances of 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. This was the first-ever half-marathon in Dhubri organised to experience the lighthearted yet spirited adventure to enjoy the essence of fitness and good mental health with a message to create awareness on “road safety measures” and in support of the government scheme “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.”.

Also Read: Assam: Stress laid on strict adherence to road safety rules held at Lakhimpur Commerce College