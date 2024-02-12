Assam News

Dhubri Marathon 2024 organized with a message to create awareness on road safety

The Dhubri Marathon 2024 was jointly organised by Dhubri District Administration and Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Sunday for distances of 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km.
Dhubri Marathon 2024 organized with a message to create awareness on road safety

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The Dhubri Marathon 2024 was jointly organised by Dhubri District Administration and Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Sunday for distances of 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. This was the first-ever half-marathon in Dhubri organised to experience the lighthearted yet spirited adventure to enjoy the essence of fitness and good mental health with a message to create awareness on “road safety measures” and in support of the government scheme “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.”.

 Also Read: Assam: Stress laid on strict adherence to road safety rules held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

Also Watch:

Marathon
Road safety

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com