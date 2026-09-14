Assam: Bongaigaon clinic owner accused of sexually harassing Bodo women staffers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a shocking incident in Bongaigaon, two young women employees of Hayat Polyclinic in North Bongaigaon have accused its owner, Md. Raza, of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical behaviour to sources, both women are from the Bodo community. They alleged that Raza had repeatedly made obscene gestures and touched employees inappropriately. They have already lodged a complaint at the North Bongaigaon Police Outpost, seeking justice and protection.

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