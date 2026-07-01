Morigaon DC orders probe into sexual harassment allegations against school teacher

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari has ordered an inquiry into a sexual harassment case involving a school teacher of Jaluguti High School, which was allegedly covered up by the Inspector of Schools for about one year and three months. After public complaints, the district commissioner ordered Executive Magistrate Kitanjali Kashyap to execute a proper investigation regarding the whole incident and submit a report within seven days.

It is alleged that the Inspector of Schools as well as the District Mission Coordinator, Apurba Thakuria, tried to cover up the incident where the science teacher of Jaluguti High School, Pranjal Kr Nath, has been accused of sexually harassing a teenage girl student of the school.

In connection with the incident, the Principal of the school, Juna Rani Bhagawati, had begun an inquiry. However, despite two separate complaints by the president and vice-president of the managing committee of the school, Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria allegedly closed the case without taking any action.

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