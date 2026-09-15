Assam: Bongaigaon police seize 82 cattle in anti-smuggling operation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon police rescued 82 cattle and seized two vehicles involved in cattle smuggling during an operation at an illegal timber mill at North Salmara Part-II in the district. Talking to the press, Bongaigaon SSP Numal Mahatta said that police had received prior information about a cattle-smuggling operation and obtained the registration numbers of two vehicles carrying the cattle.

"Based on the information, we launched an operation to intercept the two vehicles. During the investigation, we came to know that the vehicles were hidden inside an illegal timber mill at Abhayapuri. We recovered and seized both vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS25FC4396 and AS20AC2808, along with 82 cattle," the SSP said.

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