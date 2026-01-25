Assam: Bongaigaon Railway Station to play Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg songs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon unit of Ellora Vigyan Manch has demanded the continuous playing of songs by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg at New Bongaigaon Junction Railway Station.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Barpeta Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, urging him to take up the matter with the railway authorities. The demand was announced in a press note issued by the President of the Bongaigaon unit, Dr. Shankar Kumar Das, and General Secretary Prashanta Ray.

The organization stated that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg are icons of Assam’s cultural pride, and their music should welcome passengers at New Bongaigaon Junction, the gateway to the Northeast. Citing Bolpur (Shantiniketan) Railway Station in West Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet is played regularly, Ellora Vigyan Manch urged that similar arrangements be made at New Bongaigaon Railway Station.

