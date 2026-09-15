Assam: Bongaigaon University Hosts First Alumni Meet, Forms New Executive Committee





OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University held its first alumni meet on September 13 at the university auditorium, with a large number of former students joining the event to reconnect and revisit old memories.

The programme, organised by the Bongaigaon University Alumni Association, began with flag hoisting by VC Prof (Dr) Taranee Deka and Working President Gokul Kalita.

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary attended the event and announced Rs 5 lakh assistance from his fund to the alumni association. The association's official mouthpiece was also released by Registrar Dr Dinesh Das and other guests.

At the general meeting, a new executive committee was formed. Dhiraj Das was elected president and Mrinmoy Bhattacharya was elected working president. Nirmal Roy, Mahesh Kumar Agrawal, Dr Padumi Singh, Meena Devi, and Pranab Deka were elected vice-presidents.

Also Read: Assam: AI awareness programme held at Bongaigaon University