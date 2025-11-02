Assam: Book Fair at Goalpara College from November 5

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration and Goalpara College jointly with the help of Axom Xahitya Xabha, has organized a book fair at the Goalpara College field scheduled to begin from November 5 and continue upto November 10.

The auspicious programme has been arranged in accordance with the centenary birth anniversary celebration of Xudhakontho Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Pradip Timung, DC Goalpara has already laid the foundation stone or 'Laikhuta' at the temporary construction site at the Goalpara College field in presence of Dr. Subhash Barman, principal of Goalpara College and other dignitaries.

