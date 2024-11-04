Assam: Book Titled ‘Suwaranir Bali Chaporit’ Unveiled at Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A book, Suwaranir Bali Chaporit, written by Anima Sarma, noted cultural activist and wife of popular physician late Dr.Dhiren Sarmah, was unveiled at Gaurisagar on Friday. On this occasion, an inaugural function was organized by Gaurisagar Singkhap Mahila Samiti, one of the leading socio-cultural organization held at Aarihana Bibah Bhawan Conference Hall. The programme started with the lighting of an earthen lamp lit by Rajani Kanta Goswami, former principal of Jhanji HNS College. The book was formally unveiled by Dr. Pranoy Phukan, noted poet and Associate Professor, Department of Gynaecology, Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. Addressing the gathering, Dr.Phukan said that the book will reflect on the struggles, pursuits, victories and defeats, joys and sorrows, and will remain a history for the people of Gaurisagar. Besides, he also highlighted the contribution and services of late Dr. Dhiren Sarmah towards the building of Gaurisagar. The other dignitaries attending the function were Bireswar Neog, retired vice principal, Janji HNS College; Mriganka Saikia, President, SAKP, Sivasagar District Committee; Binita Saikia Dey, Member, Assam Women Commission; Mitali Saikia, Secretary, Jorhat Zila Xahitya Xabha; Dr. Rita Borah Phukan, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, AAMCH,Dibrugarh and Muhi Kanta Nath, noted educationist and President, Gaurisagar Sakha Jestha Nagarik Mancha. The whole meeting was anchored by Rajib Dutta, secretary, Gaurisagar Press Club, while Rupa Saikia and Runumi Borah, secretary and president of Gaurisagar Singh Khap Mahila Samiti, respectively, explained the objective and offered votes of thanks to all. In the function, Anima Sarmah expressed her feelings related to the book.

Moreover, Dr. Banti Borgohain Bhuyan, principal, KPM High School, and retired teacher Sugandhi Sadhanidar spoke about the contribution of Anima Sarmah to society. In the function singer Monuj Borah,Brishti Rani Saikia,Monika Dutta and Anima Sarmah performed songs which enthalled the auidence. The programme began with a mongalacharom performed by Ruma Goswami.

