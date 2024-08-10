Assam Police STF Busts Fake Currency Unit in Guwahati; One Arrested

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police STF raided a residence in Pachim Boragaon area of Guwahati dismantling alleged fake currency manufacturing unit. Acting on credible intelligence, STF team swooped down on house of Abhinah Sarkar. He is a 28-year-old resident of Debkota Nagar. Sarkar is originally from Jorhat district.

Upon raiding Sarkar's residence STF discovered sophisticated currency printing machine used to produce counterfeit Indian currency. Along with machine, the team seized 205 fake currency notes. All of them were in Rs 500 denominations. This amounted to total face value of Rs 102,500. The operation also led to confiscation of four pieces of "fake" gold weighing approximately 2.86 kilograms.

A police source revealed that operation was launched based on a tip-off received by STF. "We received reliable information about fake currency racket operating in Boragaon area. Our team acted swiftly, raiding suspect's house and uncovering counterfeit printing setup" the source said.

In addition to counterfeit notes and fake gold STF team also recovered a mobile phone from Sarkar's possession. Investigators believe the phone could contain crucial information. This information might help them unravel broader network behind the fake currency racket.

Sarkar, who had been residing in Boragaon for an extended period is suspected to have deep-rooted connections within the counterfeit currency syndicate. According to police, his prolonged stay in area provided him with cover needed to carry out illegal activities without raising suspicion.

The arrest of Sarkar marks a significant breakthrough in STF's ongoing efforts to clamp down on circulation of fake currency in region. The operation has shed light on existence of organized fake currency network. This network could potentially have links to other parts of state and beyond.

Assam Police have stated that investigation is still in its early stages. Further interrogations of Sarkar could lead to identification and apprehension of additional individuals involved in racket.