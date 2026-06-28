Assam border villages allege years of neglect as Meghalaya expands development footprint

Residents of 16 Assam border villages allege decades of official neglect, claiming Meghalaya has filled the development vacuum by providing roads, schools, water supply and civic services, raising fresh concerns over administrative presence along the inter-state boundary.

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations of prolonged neglect by the Assam Government have resurfaced along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, with residents claiming that Meghalaya has steadily expanded its presence in several border villages by providing infrastructure and essential public services.

Around 16 predominantly tribal hill villages under the Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district, including Garbhanga, Ulubari, Paham Jila, Natun Garbhanga, Rongmali (Numalipathar), Matang, Jaluk Paham, Kayang Pathar, Bhalukhowa, Dumopaham, Nongtaria, Arblang, Dekapathar, Amring, Changma Nagar and Narling, lie in the remote border belt adjoining Rani. Despite being Assam’s frontier settlements for decades, residents allege that these villages continue to lack basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, healthcare and educational facilities.

Locals claim that Meghalaya has taken advantage of this prolonged neglect by extending development initiatives to several villages along the border. According to residents, the neighbouring state has constructed roads, provided drinking water facilities, established schools and mobile towers, and facilitated official documentation, including ration cards, voter identity cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. Many villagers now reportedly maintain links with both state governments.

The issue gained prominence after Meghalaya authorities allegedly began constructing a road inside Changma Nagar, located about 15 km from Rani. Although officially part of Assam, the village is also listed in Meghalaya’s Gazette as Umchaliang under the Jirang constituency of Ri-Bhoi district. While residents continue to vote in Assam’s parliamentary, Assembly, Panchayat and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, local sources said many younger villagers have increasingly started obtaining official documents from Meghalaya.

Acting on reports of the road construction, Palasbari Revenue Circle Officer Dr. Ankita Sharma, accompanied by police personnel, inspected the site on June 23 and sought clarification from Meghalaya officials regarding approval for the project. After confirming with the Kamrup District Commissioner that no such permission had been granted, she directed that the construction be stopped.

On June 24, a high-level Assam administrative team led by Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskar Kalita, Co-District Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi and Dr. Sharma held a meeting with Meghalaya officials. Following the meeting, Kalita said the road construction would remain suspended, while assuring that the Assam administration would prioritise development in the border villages and pursue higher-level talks if required.

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