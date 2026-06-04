Assam-Meghalaya border villages reach historic peace agreement on farming rights

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant step towards restoring peace along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, a high-level meeting held on Tuesday at an Assam Police temporary camp in West Karbi Anglong district resulted in a mutually agreed understanding between the two states.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the Government of Meghalaya to address long-standing issues affecting residents of Tapat village in Assam and Lapangap village in Meghalaya.

The discussions were led by Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of KAAC and MLA, and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The meeting was also attended by MP Amarsing Tisso, several MLAs, Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Councils, and senior administrative and police officials from both sides.

The primary focus was on resolving disputes related to agricultural activities and ensuring peaceful coexistence. Under the agreement: Residents of Lapangap village (Meghalaya) will continue cultivating their traditional agricultural land in the plains and foothill areas of Tapat, including land previously purchased from Karbi residents.

Karbi farmers from Tapat will be allowed to freely cultivate seasonal crops such as banana, pineapple, and ginger in the adjoining hilly and sloping areas without any interference.

Both sides committed to maintaining peace, harmony, and law and order in the border region. The agreement was formally endorsed by representatives of the two villages, with Dr. Tuliram Ronghang and Sniawbhalang Dhar signing as witnesses.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Tuliram Ronghang expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “This understanding recognizes the long-standing agricultural practices of both communities while safeguarding the rights of local residents. The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and reflect the shared desire of both sides to prevent future conflicts.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar welcomed the agreement and expressed optimism about its impact: “This agreement will help strengthen peace and mutual trust between the people of Tapat and Lapangap. Our purpose was to ensure peaceful agricultural activities and maintain stability in the region.”

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