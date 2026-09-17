Assam: Borka Ayushman Arogya Mandir Facilitates 6,010 Ayushman Cards

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A grassroots healthcare initiative at Borka Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) under Kamalpur BPHC has helped thousands of beneficiaries obtain Ayushman Bharat cards through house-to-house campaigns and special enrolment camps.

According to Gnanada Nath, MPW, Borka AAM, the health facility serves a rural population of around 8,058 across Borka, Panitema, and Baregaon villages. A large section of the population faces socio-economic challenges and limited access to affordable healthcare.

As part of the card-generation drive, the Kamrup District Health Society involved grassroots health workers in beneficiary identification, e-KYC verification, and card distribution. The process included Aadhaar- or mobile-based OTP authentication and biometric verification, wherever applicable.

At Borka AAM, a team comprising two MPWs, one SW, one Bank Sakhi, one ASHA Supervisor, seven ASHAs and 10 Anganwadi workers conducted door-to-door visits and organised special camps at ration shops, schools, community halls, gram panchayat offices, rural libraries, and other community locations. The team has so far facilitated the generation of around 6,010 Ayushman cards, while 4,185 cards have been directly distributed to beneficiaries.

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