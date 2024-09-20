Dhubri Medical College & Hospital employee arrested by police in connection with a scam involving Ayushman Bharat cards

DHUBRI: An employee of Dhubri Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) was arrested by Dhubri police in connection with a scam involving Ayushman Bharat cards on Tuesday. The employee identified as Habibul Hasan Alam, was arrested based on allegations for providing benefits to those having no Ayushman Bharat cards in exchange for money. Alam was reportedly arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by DMCH that he was using another person’s Ayushman card to the get the medical benefits provided to other patients under the scheme. Alam is a resident of Jhagrarpar village located at the outskirts of Dhubri town.

Also Read: Tributes Pour in for Isra Tandia, Veteran Organizer of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Who Passed Away at 78

Also Watch: