Assam: Road accident kills one in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: A 15-year-old student was killed in a pathetic road accident near Nandanban Resort in Jhanji under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Wednesday morning at about 7 am. The victim was identified as Bastab Gogoi, son of Simanta Gogoi and Rumi Gogoi, resident of Tamulichiga Majgaon Chaparichuk in Jorhat district.

According to report, Bastab was returning home after dropping his father at Jhanji Bus stand who went to Duliajan to join his service. According to witnesses, the student was on his way home when an unknown vehicle hit him from the opposite direction near Nandanban Resort and he fell on the road in a serious condition. At the same time a passenger bus Kanakjyoti coming towards Sivasagar bearing registration no AS05 C 5999 suddenly skidded off from the road to save the student. In the accident Bastab died on the spot. Gaurisagar Police already seized the bus and sent the body to Sibsagar Civil Hospital for postmortem. The driver of the bus is still absconding. Bastab was studying in class 10 at Bhitaruwal High School. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. The sudden demise of the student has cast a pall of gloom in greater Bhagamukh and Khanamukh areas.

