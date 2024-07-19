Assam Bound Special Train Leaves Gonda After Dibrugarh Express Accident

Lucknow: After the Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express encountered and derailed in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, personnel from multiple departments undertook rescue operations at the site. Arround 600 passengers who were onboard the ill-fated train continued their journey ahead as a special train was pressed into service to ferry the passengers to their respective destinations.

The General Manager of the North Eastern Railways, Saumya Mathur mentioned that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs will be paid to all the victims who had lost their lives in the incident. It was also mentioned that those with severe injuries will receive Rs 2.5 lakhs while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 50000 each.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also maintained a keen eye on the rescue and relief measures and ordered the district administration to do everything necessary for the passengers of the ill-fated train. Multiple helplines were also launched by the railways to ensure that any information regarding the passengers could be passed to the family members. After the completion of rescue operations in eight coaches of the train, a special train was sent towards Dibrugarh in Assam, which was the destination of the train. Arround 600 passengers are said to be onboard this special train, and they are expected to be dropped at their stations as the train proceeds towards Dibrugarh.

Multiple coaches of the 15904 Dibrugarh Express, travelling from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh had derailed near the Jhilaahi Railway Station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The AC coaches of the Dibrugarh Express suffered significant damage in the accident. The derailment occurred between Gonda and Jhilaahi near Pikora. At least four passengers were said to have died and 30 others were injured because of this accident. Emergency rescue teams from Gonda were immediately dispatched to the site to assist those affected. Ambulances and medical teams were also deployed at the site soon after the incident.