Assam Boy Joyring Warisa Finishes As Runners-Up At The Prestigious Continental GT Cup 2024

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam boy Joyring Warisa made his mark in the racing world as he finished runners-up in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2024.

The rider, hailing from Umrangso in Assam's Dima Hasao, grabbed the second spot in the prestigious racing competition held at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 24 and 25, 2024.

As many as 24 racers from across the country participated in the first round of the racing event. The tournament featured three categories: Professional, Amateur and Twin power Trophy.