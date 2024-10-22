Assam Boy Joyring Warisa Finishes As Runners-Up At The Prestigious Continental GT Cup 2024

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam boy Joyring Warisa made his mark in the racing world as he finished runners-up in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2024.
The rider, hailing from Umrangso in Assam's Dima Hasao, grabbed the second spot in the prestigious racing competition held at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 24 and 25, 2024.
As many as 24 racers from across the country participated in the first round of the racing event. The tournament featured three categories: Professional, Amateur and Twin power Trophy.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised the local boy for his remarkable achievement.
"Congratulations to Assam's son Joyring Warisa from Umrangso on becoming Runners Up of the Continental GT Cup 2024, recently held in Chennai. His achievement will inspire the Gen Next to keep chasing their dreams," CM Sarma said in a post on X.
Notably, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup happens to be an important event on India's motorsport calendar. The 2024 season included three race rounds and eight races.
