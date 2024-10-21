Aryna Sabalenka Dethrones Iga Swiatek, Crowned World No.1 Before WTA Finals

Despite these achievements, Sabalenka's season has also been marked by struggles as she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon owing to a shoulder injury.

The reigning World No. 1's personal life also took a huge toll when her boyfriend tragically passed away earlier in March this year.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka had previously held the World No.1 spot for eight weeks last year before being leapfrogged by Swiatek.

Sabalenka will set her eyes on retaining her top spot ahead of the WTA Finals this year. The Belarusian currently has 9,706 points to her name as compared to her nearest rival Swiatek with 9,665 points.