Aryna Sabalenka Dethrones Iga Swiatek, Crowned World No.1 Before WTA Finals

FLORIDA: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus dethroned Poland's Iga Swiatek to grab the much sought-after World No. 1 ranking. The Belarusian has enjoyed a terrific season on the WTA tour so far, winning the Australian Open and the US Open this year.
She further solidified her dominance with victories at the Cincinnati and Wuhan Opens. With the WTA Finals just around the corner, the race for the top position is heating up, but Sabalenka's solid 2024 season puts the 26-year-old in pole position.
Despite these achievements, Sabalenka's season has also been marked by struggles as she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon owing to a shoulder injury.
The reigning World No. 1's personal life also took a huge toll when her boyfriend tragically passed away earlier in March this year.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka had previously held the World No.1 spot for eight weeks last year before being leapfrogged by Swiatek.
Sabalenka will set her eyes on retaining her top spot ahead of the WTA Finals this year. The Belarusian currently has 9,706 points to her name as compared to her nearest rival Swiatek with 9,665 points.