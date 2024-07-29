Assam: Boy severely injured in leopard attack in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A boy was severely injured when a leopard attacked him when he was working in their kitchen garden in Namoni Milankur on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident took place near Sitalia Beat Camp near Panidehing Bird Sanctuary on Saturday evening in Namoni Milankur, and the brave boy somehow managed to save his life from the leopard. The injured youth is a resident of Namoni Milankur named Lila Kanta Doley. The locals immediately admitted the boy to Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital in Rajabari, near Demow.

