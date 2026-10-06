Assam: BPF marks one year in power, highlights achievements

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Monday celebrated the first anniversary of the BPF-led BTC government at the BTC Secretariat field in Kokrajhar, with Assam Finance, Environment & Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah attending as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Mallabaruah said that Bodoland had entered a new phase of development following decades of struggle and expressed confidence that the region would benefit significantly from Bhutan’s upcoming multi-crore Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

He said that the proposed railway line connecting Kokrajhar with Gelephu in Bhutan would be taken up soon and that the Assam Government had already initiated steps to improve the Kokrajhar-Gelephu road corridor to strengthen cross-border connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that although one year was a short period to bring visible transformation, the government had fulfilled its five key guarantees.

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