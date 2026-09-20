Assam: BPF to contest two of three BTCLA bypoll seats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday held a Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting at its central office in Kokrajhar, where the party reviewed its organisational affairs, election promises, and preparations for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) by-elections.

The meeting, organised by the party's central committee, was chaired by BPF President and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. Before the meeting began, party leaders paid floral tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on the first anniversary of his death.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mohilary announced that the BPF would contest two of the three BTCLA constituencies going to by-elections, while leaving one seat for its alliance partner, the BJP. He said that the BPF would field candidates in the Kajalgaon and Rowta constituencies, while the Darangajuli seat would be allotted to the BJP. He added that the BTC government would submit a memorandum to the Assam Election Commission seeking the conduct of bye-elections in the Kajalgaon, Rowta, and Darangajuli constituencies.

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