Assam: Brahma Kumaris Tinsukia concludes 4-day summer camp for over 100 children

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 4-day summer camp organised by Brahma Kumaris Tinsukia that began on July 7 concluded on Sunday. More than 100 children participated in the camp that included meditation, moral education, personality development, etc. Talking to the media, Rajyogini BK Rajni, the Sub-Zone In-Charge, said that the camp included a talent show, art, singing, drama, and dance. She said that the centre also offers a 7-day course on Rajyoga meditation and spiritual philosophy.

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