Assam: Sangeetam holds Summer Camp at Greenwood Tea Estate in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Sangeetam Dibrugarh organised a week-long summer camp at Greenwood Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district, owned by the historic Assam Company India Ltd, from July 6 to 11.

More than 150 students participated in various activities and training programmes during the camp. From 10 am to 2 pm each day, participants attended parallel sessions on yoga, singing, dance, and art and craft.

The valedictory session concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants, followed by a colourful cultural programme performed by the students.

Senior Manager Mohon Singh Jamwal expressed his gratitude to Sangeetam and appreciated the efforts of Dr Purnananda Khound, Chief Medical Officer of the company, and Dr Trishna Duarah Kalita, Vice-President of Sangeetam, for initiating the programme for the children of the tea community.

In her presidential address, Sangeetam President Minakshi Baruah appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the Greenwood Tea Estate management, particularly Welfare Officer Nitu Singh and the workers of the Anganwadi Centre. She also acknowledged the contributions of Secretary Atrayee Baroowa, Vice-President Dr Trishna Duarah Kalita, Coordinator Dr Moromi Talukdar, Shyamoli Bhattacharya, other members of Sangeetam, and the resource persons for making the summer camp a success.

The organisers said the camp was the first of its kind in the history of Assam’s tea industry. Another objective of the camp was to identify and nurture the inherent cultural talents of students from the tea community.

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