Assam: Brahmaputra crosses danger level in Dibrugarh; residents facing harrowing situation

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The water level of the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger level in Dibrugarh with 105.78 metres on Sunday.

The level is likely to rise further to 105.82 metres by evening, posing significant risks to low-lying areas.

For the fourth consecutive day, Dibrugarh was reeling under water due to flash floods, and the roads were waterlogged. The residents are having a harrowing time because for the fourth day, the city was under water.

The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has failed miserably to clear the clogged drains, and due to their negligence and attitude today, the city has been reeling under water.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has used five high-level pumps to flush out the rainwater from the town. The situation worsened with the poorly designed and unscientific construction of the city’s drainage systems.

Residents attribute the artificial flooding to inadequate drainage planning, which has turned streets into waterways.

“Flash floods and waterlogging were perennial problems in Dibrugarh, but the district administration has failed to solve the problem. We have been facing the problem for decades, but the district administration could not find a solution,” said a senior resident of the town.

He further added, “Every year during the rainy season, we have to face the waterlogging in our area. The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain is overflowing, and the drain water has entered many houses in our locality. For the last several decades, we have been witnessing waterlogging in our locality.”. All 22 wards under Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) were under water. Most of the houses are under water, and the people are facing harrowing times.

