Assam: Brahmaputra River Sailing Expedition Flagged off from Biswanath Ghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The prestigious Brahmaputra River Sailing Expedition – MENU 2025, conducted under the aegis of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER), Shillong, was flagged off on Saturday from Biswanath Ghat, Biswanath Chariali. The expedition, organised as part of the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU-2025) national competition for Naval NCC cadets, celebrates the valour and leadership of Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan and aims to promote the spirit of adventure, teamwork, and nation-building among the youth of the region.

A total of 84 Senior Division and Senior Wing Naval NCC Cadets from 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units NCC have participated in this riverine adventure. The cadets will sail over 248 kilometres in 10 days, traversing through five districts of Assam before culminating the voyage at Pandu Port, Guwahati, on 10 November 2025. The team will cover an average distance of 20–25 kilometres per day, with the first halt at Silghat, Nagaon, after covering approximately 30 kilometres on Day 1.

The expedition is being led by Lt Cdr Monoj Joshi, Commanding Officer, 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC, and Expedition Commander, assisted by Lt Cdr Tileswar Nath, Commanding Officer, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, who is serving as the Safety Officer. The fleet comprises four NCC Whaler boats, supported by an Inland Water Transport (IWT) vessel from the Government of Assam and two rescue boats from both the participating Naval NCC Units to ensure operational safety and communication support throughout the expedition.

Prior to the sailing phase, the cadets underwent intensive training during the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC at Gohpur from October 22 to 31. The pre-sailing phase included rigorous instruction in river sailing and pulling techniques, navigation, understanding of river currents, and survival and recovery procedures to ensure that all participants are fully prepared for the challenges of the Brahmaputra.

Along the route, the expedition team will engage in a range of social service and community development activities, including Swachhata Abhiyaan, Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, awareness campaigns on Government welfare schemes, and anti-drug awareness drives. At various halts, the cadets will also stage street plays and performances depicting the courage and patriotism of Bir Lachit Borphukan, honouring Assam’s glorious martial and cultural legacy.

The Flag-Off Ceremony was graced by Promod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the cadets, he lauded their spirit of adventure and encouraged them to participate wholeheartedly in such initiatives that build confidence, discipline, and leadership qualities. The event was also attended by Brig Karnail Singh, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters Jorhat, Deputy Commissioner, Biswanath and other local dignitaries.

The Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition – MENU 2025 stands as a tribute to Assam’s riverine heritage and to the indomitable spirit of India’s youth, embodying the NCC motto of ‘Unity and Discipline’.

