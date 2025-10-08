Massive erosion by Brahmaputra river hits Dibrugarh, submerges yoga centre and playground

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Sudden and massive erosion by the Brahmaputra river occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the old SP Office in Dibrugarh.

The erosion, which happened along the Joggers Park, was so severe that it completely swallowed a yoga centre and a playground, leaving them submerged under deep water.

Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, along with DC Bikram Kairi and other officials, rushed to the site and men and machinery were deployed to stop the erosion. The river was less than 30 metres from touching the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Dyke. “It was a surprise. Within 30 minutes, the river eroded the area. It was unexpected and so sudden. We have started anti-erosion work on a war footing. Citizens need not panic. We are working to tackle the situation,” Phukan said.

The authorities plan to use geo and RCC porcupines to stem the erosion. Efforts are underway to prevent further damage.

