Assam Breaks into Top Five States Nationwide in VB-G RAM G Implementation

Guwahati: Assam has emerged as one of India’s top five performing states under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), recording a 10.4% work completion rate against a national average of just 3.79%.

The milestone was highlighted on Thursday, November 12, by the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who commended the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) department for accelerating rural infrastructure creation and livelihood generation. The recognition aligns with Dr. Sarma's broader governance vision, which he reiterated on social media earlier in the day, stating, "My 11:11 manifestation — Assam among the TOP 5 States of Bharat".

Rolled out on July 1, 2026, under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, the scheme replaced the erstwhile MGNREGA framework to align rural employment with the Viksit Bharat @2047 mission. It guarantees a statutory minimum of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to eligible rural households, up from the previous 100-day cap.

State officials attribute Assam’s rapid execution to strict administrative monitoring and digitized oversight. The Commissionerate of P&RD recently directed Zilla Parishads and District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) to fast-track roughly 3.45 lakh spillover and pending projects.

Addressing a regional media conference in Guwahati on the scheme's framework, Dr. R. Murugesan, Director of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), emphasized that the Act provides "income stability and reduces rural distress," adding that "advanced digital monitoring mechanisms have been incorporated to curb irregularities in implementation".

Nationally, the Ministry of Rural Development reported that VB-G RAM G has already generated over 31.69 crore person-days of employment, with women accounting for 61.65% of the workforce.

Backed by a favorable 90:10 Centre-state funding pattern, Assam’s top-five ranking signals robust momentum in building climate-resilient rural assets and strengthening grassroots economic security.