Assam Digital Creators Bridge Cultures at ‘Bharat Parv 2026’ in Gujarat

Guwahati: Six popular social media content creators from Assam recently represented the state at ‘Bharat Parv 2026’ in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, bringing the region’s digital storytelling prowess to a national celebration of India’s unity and heritage.

Arriving in Ekta Nagar during the first week of November, the creators immersed themselves in the festivities running from October 30 to November 15, 2026, near the iconic Statue of Unity.

Facilitated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB Guwahati) under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, the delegation included prominent influencers Chakrapani Parashar, Nilotpal Chaliha, Sachin Bharali, Shyamlimala Tamuli, Abhinav Bora, and Tanwita Bhardwaj. The contingent was led by PIB Guwahati’s Media & Communication Officer Barnali Mahanta.

Beyond covering the main festival pavilions, which drew over 25,000 visitors in its opening days, the Assam team explored Ekta Nagar’s eco-tourism landmarks, including the Rainforest and the Statue of Unity, documenting Gujarat’s developmental strides alongside India’s diverse folk arts, handicrafts, and regional cuisines for their followers back home.

Sharing his reflections on social media, creator Abhinav Bora described the visit as "a beautiful journey through the soul of India."

"One place, countless cultures, endless stories and a reminder that despite our different languages, traditions and identities, we are all connected by one thing — being Indian," Bora wrote, thanking the Union Ministry of Tourism and PIB Guwahati for the opportunity.

The media tour was specifically designed to leverage the digital reach of Assam’s creators to showcase Gujarat's cultural heritage and infrastructure initiatives to Assamese audiences, while fostering cross-cultural exchange.

Bharat Parv 2026 was jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Gujarat Tourism, and the event continues at Ekta Nagar through November 15, featuring daily evening folk performances, thematic pavilions and culinary stalls celebrating India’s vibrant diversity.